Can we expect Charlie McAvoy scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • McAvoy's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

