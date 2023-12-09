Should you wager on Christian Dvorak to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Dvorak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Dvorak has no points on the power play.

Dvorak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Dvorak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:25 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

