On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Cole Caufield going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

In seven of 26 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:46 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:37 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:33 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:52 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B

MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

