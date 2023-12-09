The Montreal Canadiens, including Cole Caufield, take the ice Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Caufield's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Cole Caufield vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Caufield has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In seven of 26 games this season, Caufield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Caufield has a point in 16 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game 12 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Caufield goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Caufield Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 20 Points 2 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

