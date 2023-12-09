Saturday's contest features the Marist Red Foxes (5-2) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) squaring off at Edward Leede Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Marist according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Dartmouth vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 67, Dartmouth 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Marist

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-2.2)

Marist (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 132.4

Dartmouth has a 3-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Marist, who is 6-1-0 ATS. One of the Big Green's games this season have hit the over, and two of the Red Foxes' games have gone over.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green average 63.3 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (199th in college basketball). They have a -58 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Dartmouth comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (216th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per contest.

Dartmouth hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (250th in college basketball) at a 26.3% rate (348th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 30.9% from deep.

The Big Green rank 341st in college basketball with 83.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 282nd in college basketball defensively with 94.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Dartmouth has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (115th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.9 (331st in college basketball).

