The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • Dartmouth has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
  • The Big Green are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes sit at 335th.
  • The Big Green put up an average of 63.3 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.7 the Red Foxes allow to opponents.
  • Dartmouth is 2-2 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Dartmouth averaged 76.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.5.
  • The Big Green conceded fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than away (75.7) last season.
  • Dartmouth sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.7%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Vermont L 64-53 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Albany (NY) L 73-68 SEFCU Arena
12/6/2023 New Hampshire W 76-64 Edward Leede Arena
12/9/2023 Marist - Edward Leede Arena
12/13/2023 Boston University - Edward Leede Arena
12/16/2023 @ Le Moyne - Ted Grant Court

