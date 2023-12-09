How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- Dartmouth has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Big Green are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes sit at 335th.
- The Big Green put up an average of 63.3 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.7 the Red Foxes allow to opponents.
- Dartmouth is 2-2 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Dartmouth averaged 76.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.5.
- The Big Green conceded fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than away (75.7) last season.
- Dartmouth sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.7%).
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Vermont
|L 64-53
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|L 73-68
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 76-64
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/9/2023
|Marist
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/13/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Le Moyne
|-
|Ted Grant Court
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.