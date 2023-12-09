The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

Dartmouth has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Big Green are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes sit at 335th.

The Big Green put up an average of 63.3 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.7 the Red Foxes allow to opponents.

Dartmouth is 2-2 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Dartmouth averaged 76.0 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 69.5.

The Big Green conceded fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than away (75.7) last season.

Dartmouth sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.7%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule