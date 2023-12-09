The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dartmouth vs. Marist matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Betting Trends

Dartmouth has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Big Green games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Marist has covered six times in seven chances against the spread this year.

This season, games featuring the Red Foxes have gone over the point total twice.

