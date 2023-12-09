Dartmouth vs. Marist December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (2-2) play the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)
- Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Dartmouth vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Dartmouth Rank
|Dartmouth AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|183rd
|71.4
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|248th
|72.4
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|334th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
