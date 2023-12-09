The Marist Red Foxes (2-2) play the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Information

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dartmouth Rank Dartmouth AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 183rd 71.4 Points Scored 63.9 340th 248th 72.4 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.3 210th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th 186th 12.9 Assists 10.8 333rd 334th 14.0 Turnovers 11.1 104th

