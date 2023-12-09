The Marist Red Foxes (2-2) play the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Game Information

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

  • Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Dartmouth vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Dartmouth Rank Dartmouth AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
183rd 71.4 Points Scored 63.9 340th
248th 72.4 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 31.3 210th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th
186th 12.9 Assists 10.8 333rd
334th 14.0 Turnovers 11.1 104th

