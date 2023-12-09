The Marist Red Foxes (5-2) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Dartmouth Big Green (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Edward Leede Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 130.5.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dartmouth -1.5 130.5

Dartmouth Betting Records & Stats

Dartmouth and its opponents have scored more than 130.5 points in four of six games this season.

Dartmouth has an average total of 134.9 in its games this year, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Big Green have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Dartmouth will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Big Green have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -120 odds on them winning this game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Dartmouth.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 4 66.7% 63.3 131.4 71.6 134.3 144.2 Marist 3 42.9% 68.1 131.4 62.7 134.3 134.6

Additional Dartmouth Insights & Trends

The Big Green put up 63.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 62.7 the Red Foxes give up.

Dartmouth is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Dartmouth vs. Marist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 3-3-0 0-0 1-5-0 Marist 6-1-0 3-1 2-5-0

Dartmouth vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth Marist 7-5 Home Record 5-10 3-11 Away Record 4-9 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

