Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 9?
When the Boston Bruins square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In 12 of 25 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 4.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|23:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|21:12
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|20:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|13:13
|Home
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.