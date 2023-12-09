Will Gustav Lindstrom Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 9?
In the upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Gustav Lindstrom to light the lamp for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lindstrom stats and insights
- Lindstrom has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
- Lindstrom has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lindstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:12
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Home
|L 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.