On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Hampus Lindholm going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

  • In one of 25 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Lindholm has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:02 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:28 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

