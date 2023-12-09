Will Ian Mitchell light the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ian Mitchell score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mitchell stats and insights

Mitchell is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Mitchell has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mitchell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 5-2 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 9:59 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.