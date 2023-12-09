Can we anticipate Jake DeBrusk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Arizona Coyotes at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

DeBrusk's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

