Will Jake Evans score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

Evans has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Evans has zero points on the power play.

Evans ' shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:34 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:31 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 11:35 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:53 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

