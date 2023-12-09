For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

