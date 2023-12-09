Will Jayden Struble Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jayden Struble going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Struble stats and insights
- Struble is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Struble has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
