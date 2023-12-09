On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jayden Struble going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

  • Struble is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Struble has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

