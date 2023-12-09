Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jesse Ylonen going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in two of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Ylonen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:16
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|7:23
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|7:22
|Home
|L 6-5
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
