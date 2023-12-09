The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Josh Anderson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Anderson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 2.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 16:46 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

