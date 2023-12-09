For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Juraj Slafkovsky a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Slafkovsky averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:16 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

