On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Justin Barron going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Barron has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Barron has no points on the power play.

Barron averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:24 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:29 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:09 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:49 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:12 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

