On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Kaiden Guhle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

Guhle has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Guhle has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:29 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:49 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:01 Away W 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

