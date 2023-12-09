The LaLiga lineup today should provide some fireworks. The outings include UD Las Palmas playing Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Watch Deportivo Alaves vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas is on the road to play Deportivo Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in Gasteiz / Vitoria.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Deportivo Alaves (+105)

Deportivo Alaves (+105) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+295)

UD Las Palmas (+295) Draw: (+205)

Watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid travels to play Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-140)

Real Madrid (-140) Underdog: Real Betis (+340)

Real Betis (+340) Draw: (+285)

Watch Villarreal CF vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travels to play Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Sociedad (+110)

Real Sociedad (+110) Underdog: Villarreal CF (+230)

Villarreal CF (+230) Draw: (+240)

Watch RCD Mallorca vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is on the road to face RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+155)

RCD Mallorca (+155) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+185)

Sevilla FC (+185) Draw: (+200)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.