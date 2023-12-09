In the upcoming matchup versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mason Lohrei to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

