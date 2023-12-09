Can we anticipate Matthew Poitras lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poitras stats and insights

  • In four of 24 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Poitras averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.