Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Matheson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Matheson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Matheson has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 24:49 on the ice per game.

Matheson has a goal in five of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Matheson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Matheson has an assist in 10 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Matheson has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matheson Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.