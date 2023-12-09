Can we count on Michael Pezzetta lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • In one of 18 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • Pezzetta has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

