Will Michael Pezzetta Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 9?
Can we count on Michael Pezzetta lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Pezzetta stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Pezzetta scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Pezzetta has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Pezzetta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|7:17
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|6:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|7:09
|Home
|L 5-3
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
