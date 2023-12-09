Nicholas Suzuki will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Looking to bet on Suzuki's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus this season, in 20:33 per game on the ice, is -8.

In seven of 26 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Suzuki has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in 11 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Suzuki's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

Suzuki has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 4 21 Points 0 7 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.