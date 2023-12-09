Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Orange County, Vermont today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxbow Union High School at Green Mountain Union High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
