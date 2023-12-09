The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) are favored by 6.5 points against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5.

Purdue vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -6.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Alabama Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Boilermakers have put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Purdue has played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Boilermakers, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Alabama's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 22.2% 84.9 179 67.2 142.1 144.1 Alabama 5 71.4% 94.1 179 74.9 142.1 156.1

Additional Purdue vs Alabama Insights & Trends

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers score are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide give up (74.9).

Purdue is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 74.9 points.

The Crimson Tide's 94.1 points per game are 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Alabama is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 6-3-0 4-1 6-3-0 Alabama 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

Purdue vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Alabama 14-2 Home Record 15-0 8-3 Away Record 9-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

