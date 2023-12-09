Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2), coming off a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, host the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+. The Canadiens were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their last outing.
The Canadiens have scored 26 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 38 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into two power-play goals (7.1%). They are 4-5-1 over those games.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Sabres 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-175)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Pick Em
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a record of 11-12-3 this season and are 6-3-9 in overtime contests.
- Montreal has earned 13 points (6-3-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored at least three goals in 15 games, earning 22 points from those contests.
- This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games and registered 12 points with a record of 5-5-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 22 games, going 9-11-2 to record 20 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|26th
|2.85
|Goals Scored
|2.69
|27th
|22nd
|3.37
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|27th
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|28.3
|28th
|11th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|30th
|25th
|15.19%
|Power Play %
|17.2%
|24th
|12th
|81.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.63%
|30th
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
