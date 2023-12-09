The Buffalo Sabres (11-14-2), coming off a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, host the Montreal Canadiens (11-12-3) at KeyBank Center on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+. The Canadiens were defeated by the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 in their last outing.

The Canadiens have scored 26 goals during their past 10 games, while allowing 38 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into two power-play goals (7.1%). They are 4-5-1 over those games.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Sabres 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-175)

Sabres (-175) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a record of 11-12-3 this season and are 6-3-9 in overtime contests.

Montreal has earned 13 points (6-3-1) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Montreal has three points (1-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canadiens have scored at least three goals in 15 games, earning 22 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games and registered 12 points with a record of 5-5-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 22 games, going 9-11-2 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 26th 2.85 Goals Scored 2.69 27th 22nd 3.37 Goals Allowed 3.5 27th 25th 29.4 Shots 28.3 28th 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 25th 15.19% Power Play % 17.2% 24th 12th 81.4% Penalty Kill % 72.63% 30th

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

