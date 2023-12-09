Can we expect Sean Monahan lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

  • Monahan has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • Monahan has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 2 2 0 17:24 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:18 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 6-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

