Sean Monahan will be among those in action Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Monahan in that upcoming Canadiens-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Monahan has averaged 18:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

In seven of 26 games this season, Monahan has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Monahan has a point in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 26 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Monahan Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 26 Games 3 15 Points 2 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

