Will Tanner Pearson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 9?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tanner Pearson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Tanner Pearson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Pearson stats and insights
- Pearson has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken six shots in one game against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Pearson has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Pearson's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Pearson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:37
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:00
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 6-5
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
