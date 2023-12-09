Saturday's contest that pits the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) versus the Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vermont vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 70, Colgate 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-6.2)

Vermont (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.2

Vermont is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Colgate's 4-4-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Catamounts' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Raiders' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +126 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game to rank 170th in college basketball and are allowing 62.4 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Vermont wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. It is grabbing 31.9 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.2 per outing.

Vermont knocks down 10.9 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) while shooting 39.5% from deep (16th in college basketball). It is making 4.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6 per game while shooting 31.6%.

The Catamounts average 105.7 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions (142nd in college basketball).

Vermont and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 8.7 per game (16th in college basketball) and force 8.6 (355th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.