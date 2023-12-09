How to Watch Vermont vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders (5-4) travel to face the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Vermont vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Vermont Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- Vermont is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 107th.
- The Catamounts score 11.9 more points per game (75.0) than the Raiders give up (63.1).
- Vermont is 8-1 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Vermont averaged 10.8 more points per game (80.0) than it did in away games (69.2).
- The Catamounts allowed 63.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.6 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Vermont performed worse in home games last season, sinking 8.9 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 64-53
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Yale
|W 66-65
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|W 73-71
|Matthews Arena
|12/9/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
