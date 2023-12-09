The Colgate Raiders (5-4) travel to face the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Vermont Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Raiders' opponents have knocked down.

Vermont is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 238th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 107th.

The Catamounts score 11.9 more points per game (75.0) than the Raiders give up (63.1).

Vermont is 8-1 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Vermont averaged 10.8 more points per game (80.0) than it did in away games (69.2).

The Catamounts allowed 63.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.6 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Vermont performed worse in home games last season, sinking 8.9 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule