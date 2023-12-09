The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Colgate Raiders (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vermont vs. Colgate matchup.

Vermont vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Vermont vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Vermont is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Catamounts' eight games this season have hit the over.

Colgate is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Raiders games have hit the over just once this season.

