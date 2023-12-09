Saturday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) and Vermont Catamounts (6-4) matching up at Draddy Gymnasium has a projected final score of 54-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Catamounts are coming off of a 62-42 victory over Army in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Vermont vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Vermont vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 54, Vermont 53

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Schedule Analysis

When the Catamounts beat the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked No. 162 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 46-44, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Vermont is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on December 3

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 212) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 310) on November 6

58-32 at home over Dartmouth (No. 344) on November 30

62-42 on the road over Army (No. 349) on December 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

15.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 60.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 60.0 FG% Bella Vito: 5.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

5.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Delaney Richason: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Paula Gonzalez: 4.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.8 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 50.9 per contest (10th in college basketball).

