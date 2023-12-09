Vermont vs. Colgate December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (5-1) meet the Colgate Raiders (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Colgate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Vermont Players to Watch
- Shamir Bogues: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Colgate Players to Watch
Vermont vs. Colgate Stat Comparison
|Vermont Rank
|Vermont AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|108th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|63.8
|337th
|13th
|59.3
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|105th
|204th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|35.3
|109th
|290th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|269th
|13th
|10.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|81st
|15.5
|Assists
|13.8
|149th
|4th
|8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
