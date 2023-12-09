The Vermont Catamounts (5-1) meet the Colgate Raiders (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Colgate Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Shamir Bogues: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

Vermont vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank
108th 79.5 Points Scored 63.8 337th
13th 59.3 Points Allowed 66.7 105th
204th 32.8 Rebounds 35.3 109th
290th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8 269th
13th 10.8 3pt Made 7.7 163rd
81st 15.5 Assists 13.8 149th
4th 8 Turnovers 11.3 140th

