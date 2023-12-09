The Vermont Catamounts (5-1) meet the Colgate Raiders (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Colgate Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

Shamir Bogues: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Matt Veretto: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Deloney: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

Vermont vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 108th 79.5 Points Scored 63.8 337th 13th 59.3 Points Allowed 66.7 105th 204th 32.8 Rebounds 35.3 109th 290th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8 269th 13th 10.8 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 81st 15.5 Assists 13.8 149th 4th 8 Turnovers 11.3 140th

