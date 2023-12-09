The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) are 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Vermont vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -2.5 134.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 134.5 points four times.

The average point total in Vermont's contests this year is 137.4, 2.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts are 3-5-0 ATS this season.

Vermont has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Catamounts are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Vermont.

Vermont vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 4 50% 75.0 145.8 62.4 125.5 136.3 Colgate 4 50% 70.8 145.8 63.1 125.5 145.5

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

The Catamounts score 11.9 more points per game (75.0) than the Raiders give up (63.1).

Vermont has a 3-4 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Vermont vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 3-5-0 1-2 3-5-0 Colgate 4-4-0 1-2 1-7-0

Vermont vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Colgate 13-1 Home Record 14-2 9-6 Away Record 11-4 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

