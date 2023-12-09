Vermont vs. Manhattan December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Manhattan Jaspers (2-2) will meet the Vermont Catamounts (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Vermont vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Vermont Players to Watch
- Nitzan Amar: 10.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jade Blagrove: 9.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Petra Juric: 5.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anne Bair: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tegan Young: 6.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
