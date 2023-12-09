How to Watch the Vermont vs. Manhattan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts' 55.8 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 50.5 the Jaspers give up to opponents.
- Vermont has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
- Manhattan has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
- The Jaspers put up only 3.6 more points per game (54.5) than the Catamounts allow (50.9).
- Manhattan is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.9 points.
- When Vermont gives up fewer than 54.5 points, it is 6-1.
- This season the Jaspers are shooting 36.2% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Catamounts give up.
- The Catamounts' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.2 higher than the Jaspers have conceded.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
- Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 60.0 FG%
- Bella Vito: 5.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Delaney Richason: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 58-32
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 46-44
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Army
|W 62-42
|Christl Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
