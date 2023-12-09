The Vermont Catamounts (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Vermont vs. Manhattan Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts' 55.8 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 50.5 the Jaspers give up to opponents.
  • Vermont has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.
  • Manhattan has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
  • The Jaspers put up only 3.6 more points per game (54.5) than the Catamounts allow (50.9).
  • Manhattan is 4-0 when scoring more than 50.9 points.
  • When Vermont gives up fewer than 54.5 points, it is 6-1.
  • This season the Jaspers are shooting 36.2% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Catamounts give up.
  • The Catamounts' 41.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.2 higher than the Jaspers have conceded.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)
  • Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 60.0 FG%
  • Bella Vito: 5.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Delaney Richason: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Dartmouth W 58-32 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/3/2023 Holy Cross W 46-44 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Army W 62-42 Christl Arena
12/9/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Duquesne - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Sacred Heart - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

