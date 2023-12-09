The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.

In games Villanova shoots better than 37.1% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 203rd.

The Wildcats put up 74 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.

Villanova is 5-3 when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 145th.

The Bruins' 71 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 65.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

UCLA has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 74 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova scored 70.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 68.6.

In home games, Villanova drained 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than away from home (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in road games (30.9%).

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UCLA put up 77.8 points per game last season, eight more than it averaged away (69.8).

The Bruins gave up fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (61.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, UCLA knocked down fewer triples away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 78-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 12/2/2023 Drexel L 57-55 Wells Fargo Center 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

UCLA Upcoming Schedule