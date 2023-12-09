We have high school basketball action in Windsor County, Vermont today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oxbow Union High School at Green Mountain Union High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9

5:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

White River Valley at Hartford High School