On Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Chiefs will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 297.7 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (362.6 yards per game). The Bills' offense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 383.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are giving up 319.9 total yards per game, which ranks 12th.

Bills vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-1.5) Under (48.5) Chiefs 23, Bills 20

Bills Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Bills.

Buffalo has put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Bills have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Buffalo games have hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 2.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Bills games (45.8).

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Kansas City has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Kansas City and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 48.5 points, one higher than the average total in Chiefs games this season.

Bills vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.9 17.3 24.8 15.2 21.0 19.5 Buffalo 27.3 18.9 28.3 16.0 26.0 23.0

