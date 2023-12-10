Two of the best offensive players in football will be on show when wide receiver Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Several of the best contributors for the Chiefs and the Bills will have player props on the table for this contest.

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +700

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +600

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 257.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) - Stefon Diggs - - 74.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 40.5 (-113) James Cook - 51.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 33.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 36.5 (-113)

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Clyde Edwards-Helaire - 46.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Noah Gray - - 12.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 69.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 270.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 21.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 15.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 61.5 (-114) - Rashee Rice - - 51.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 15.5 (-111) Justin Watson - - 26.5 (-113)

