Peruse the injury report for the Buffalo Bills (6-6), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Bills prepare for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM .

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Their last time out, the Bills lost 37-34 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after losing 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers in their last game on December 3.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Right shoulder Full Participation In Practice Taylor Rapp S Neck Full Participation In Practice Dane Jackson CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Questionable Leonard Floyd DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Von Miller LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dawson Knox TE Wrist Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Thumb Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Out Patrick Mahomes II QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Drue Tranquill LB Concussion Out Nick Bolton LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Darius Harris LB Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 14 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chiefs or the Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills Season Insights

The Bills' defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 319.9 total yards allowed per game, but they've been bolstered by their offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 383.3 total yards per game.

The Bills have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in points per game (27.3) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (18.9).

The Bills' pass offense has been dominant, putting up 260.9 passing yards per contest (fifth-best) this season. On defense, they rank eighth by surrendering 203.3 passing yards per game.

With 122.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Buffalo ranks 10th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 20th, giving up 116.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Bills have a +1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

Bills vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1)

Chiefs (-1) Moneyline: Chiefs (-120), Bills (+100)

Chiefs (-120), Bills (+100) Total: 48.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Bills matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.