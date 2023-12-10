Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) square off against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 10, 2023. A point total of 48.5 has been set for this game.

The Chiefs' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup with Bills. The betting insights and trends for the Bills can be found in this article before they play the Chiefs.

Bills vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-1.5) 48.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-1.5) 48.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

Bills vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Buffalo has covered the spread four times in 12 games.

The Bills have no wins ATS (0-1-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been four Buffalo games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Kansas City's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 7-5 against the spread.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total on four of 12 occasions (33.3%).

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 258.5 (-115) - 31.5 (-115) - - - Stefon Diggs - - - - 73.5 (-115) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 39.5 (-118) - James Cook - - 42.5 (-115) - 18.5 (-110) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

