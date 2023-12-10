The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (6-6) meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Chiefs and Bills recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Bills vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 1 48.5 -115 -105

Bills vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

The Bills have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

The average over/under for Buffalo's contests this season is 45.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Bills have covered the spread four times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Bills have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Buffalo has been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's outings this year is 47.5, one fewer point than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs have registered a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 8-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Kansas City has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Chiefs vs. Bills Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.9 11 17.3 3 47.5 1 12 Bills 27.3 5 18.9 5 45.8 3 12

Bills vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

The Bills have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 67 points this season (5.6 points per game), and the Bills have put up 101 more points than their opponents (8.4 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

In Kansas City's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Chiefs have scored 67 more points than their opponents this season (5.6 per game), and the Bills have scored 101 more points than their opponents (8.4 per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.9 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.3 25.2 ATS Record 4-7-1 3-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 5-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.5 48.9 46 Implied Team Total AVG 26.8 27.3 26.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 1-5-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 4-2 4-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

