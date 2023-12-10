The Montreal Canadiens, including Brendan Gallagher, take the ice Sunday against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Gallagher's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Gallagher has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 13:57 on the ice per game.

Gallagher has a goal in five of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gallagher has a point in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Gallagher has an assist in five of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gallagher has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

